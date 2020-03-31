John L. Jones March 7, 1940 - March 27, 2020 John "Johnny" L. Jones, 80, of Bryan, Texas passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born March 7, 1940 to LZ and Bessie Inez Moore Jones, in Bryan Texas. Private Graveside services will be held at Rest Ever Memorial Park in Bryan, Texas. John served in the Air Force from 1958-1962 as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician, (ATC) and Crew Chief and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. He repaired jet fighters and refueled them, strapped pilots in to send them on their daily missions as well as many other important tasks. These pilots flew the borders of Alaska and the Soviet Union (Russia). His worked with T-33 training jets, F-89 fighter bombers, F-86 jets, and was schooled on the newest one, the F-100. John chose to be discharged, instead of doing another four years. In the 1970's, he lived in Dallas and worked as a sign electrician. He also trained as a union electrician. John just loved his work. Many years later, in 2000, when The Physician's Center Hospital opened in Bryan, John moved there from his job as a maintenance supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital. It was there, that he met his wife Rita Nelson and their love story began. Both Rita and John loved to RV and he loved to "wheel and deal". John was proud of his home, yard and garden and he was a staunch Dallas Cowboy fan. John was a member of Rock Prairie Baptist Church in College Station, Texas. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, LZ and Bessie Inez Moore Jones, brothers Lewis and David Jones and sister Nell Carter. He is survived by his wife, Rita Jones, sons, Michael and Johnny Jones and daughter Lisa Eash; his step- children Tamara Paulos, Laura Oxeley, Rena Krause, Karl Nelson and Dana Tobeck as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Johnny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to extend special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Anointed Care for your love, care and dedication to Johnny and his family. Thank you Tameshia Smith, Megan McLain, Urica Drake and Ora Johnson, your care has meant the world to us. If you lose someone in death, you still have the beauty of the love that you shared. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Authorities confirm five more COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
-
Brazos County health officials announce second death related to COVID-19
-
More information released on College Station woman's slaying
-
Somerville woman charged after multi-county car chase
-
Brazos County reports three more cases of COVID-19, with four patients hospitalized
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately