Vance Clayton Jones, 57, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at First United Methodist Church in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
