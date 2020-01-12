Dorothy Jordan, 78, of College Station, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at the funeral home.
