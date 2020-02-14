Helen Jurica, 74, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, February 14, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15th at St., Mary's Catholic Church.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
8:00AM-8:00PM
8:00AM-8:00PM
STRICKLAND FUNERAL HOME - CALDWELL
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Rosary
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:30PM
6:30PM
STRICKLAND FUNERAL HOME - CALDWELL
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Rosary begins.
Feb 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
500 OSR
Caldwell, TX 77836
500 OSR
Caldwell, TX 77836
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
