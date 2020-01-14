Arch Phillip Karonka, 83, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of Nobles Funeral Chapel, Navasota.
