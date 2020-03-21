November 18, 1935 - March 16 , 2020
Mary Sue Keahey (Aka: Mom, Nana, Aunt Sue), 84, of Montgomery, went home to Glory to be with her precious Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Houston. Family Memorial Celebration and interment will be Saturday, March 21st at the Aggie Field of Honor, College Station, Texas.
*At this time, precautionary measures only allow for immediate family to attend.
Mary Sue was born to William Gaston and Francis (Ellis) Coleman on November 18, 1935, in Tyler. In her formative years, she was adventurous, loved the outdoors, played basketball, volleyball & softball. She loved the Lord, music, played the saxophone and sang like an angel. She met Eldred, the love of her life, while in high school on a blind date. During their courtship she received her Associates Degree from Tyler Junior College. They were married on June 11, 1955 and have had a richly blessed marriage of 65 years. Early on, she lovingly raised kids and diligently worked with the Texas Agriculture Extension Service to help Eldred graduate as a Veterinarian from Texas A&M University in 1964. While living mostly in College Station, together Mary Sue & Eldred raised four children, all of which graduated Texas A&M University along with all four of their spouses. Mary Sue was the ultimate partner and super Mom, totally devoted and involved in the lives and countless activities of her husband and children.
She unselfishly volunteered to serve and lead in her Church and community, bringing value and wisdom to all she touched. She served as the Administrative Assistant to the Head of the Industrial Distribution Department for several years as well as administrative support for Student Course Registration at Texas A&M. For 10 years, she was Administrative Assistant at the Wesley Foundation Student Outreach Ministry in College Station. She, no doubt, greatly impacted and enriched multitudes of student's lives as a mentor, counselor, encourager, meal provider, visionary and friend.
Mary Sue was active and vibrant all of her life. At age 83, she was riding bicycles with her great grand kids, cooking in the kitchen and still dancing at weddings with her babies at 84. She loved to travel with Eldred and the family to see and experience the beauty of God's creation. She was beloved by her children, adored by her grand children, and 7 great grand children. They were her pride and joy and she intentionally loved them well, sharing God's truth, joy and peace through her genuine faith and trust in the Lord. By God's Grace, Mary Sue truly loved her family.
Mary Sue is survived by her Husband, Dr. Eldred Keahey; four children and spouses: Hamp (Marilee), Andria (John), Kelly (Heather), Theresa Sue (Jerry); 13 grandchildren: Kalin (Seth), Lucas (Mary), Cody (Shelby), Marissa (Vitaliy), Dustin (Kelli), Jordan (Michaela), Lindsay (Alex), Tessa Sue (Clayton), Kimberly Sue (Matt), Paul (Pollyanna), Mindy, Matthew, and Casey; 7 great-grandchildren: Quinton, Braelyn, Braddock, Rayna Sue, Charli, Quorra, Xavier; Sister, Sonja (Edward); and Brother, Andrew (Sherry). Serving as Pallbeares, honoring Mary Sue's life are her Grandsons.
Memorial gifts in Honor of Mary Sue Keahey may be sent to: Colfax United Methodist Church, Attn: Joe McGee, P.O. Box 128, Van, Texas 75790.
Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
