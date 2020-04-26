04/20/1935 - 04/22/2020
Mr. Gus Kelm, Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, April 22nd at Golden Creek Nursing Facility in Navasota. A private family interment will take place at an undisclosed date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Gus was born April 20, 1935 in Washington County. He was baptized on June 2, 1935 and confirmed June 12, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Brenham. He attended and graduated from Somerville High school in 1953 and married his wife Jeanelle on June 14, 1959. He worked for Frito Lay as a district sales manager for 35 years until his retirement in 1990. Gus played baseball in the minor leagues and was a huge fan of all sports, particularly the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanelle Kelm; son and daughter-in-law, David and Diane Kelm; and grandchildren, Matthew and Katherine Kelm. Preceding him in death were his parents.
You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately