Marva Payton King was born December 25, 1949 in Bryan, Texas and passed away peacefully with her children by her side on June 16, 2020 in Houston. Visitation will be from 10 am to 7 pm Friday, June 26, at Jones-Washington Mortuary in Bryan. Marva was preceded in death by her parents, Clint and Lena Payton. She leaves a host of family and friends who will miss her deeply.

