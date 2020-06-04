Tranquille Kinney, 33, of Calvert, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at the funeral home.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
Jun 6
Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
11:00AM
All Families Mortuary & Cremation Services - Hearne
109 N. Alamo Street
Hearne, TX 77859
