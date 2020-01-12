June 27, 1928 - January 4, 2020
LaVerne Harte Kirby was born in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin on June 27, 1928, to Fred and Frances Harte. Surrounded by loving family, she passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. LaVerne grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin where she met and married the love of her life, Edward Joseph Kirby, II, M.D. on August 11, 1951. She and Ted moved to Texas to complete his medical residency; eventually settling in Houston where they raised their seven children. In 1992, they retired to their ranch, affectionately known by all as "The Ranch", in Washington, Texas.
LaVerne was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved nature, the outdoors, and animals. She cherished spending time at "The Ranch" with her family. After her first grandchild was born, she was called "Gram" by all. She was hard working, talented, creative, and a life-long learner. She loved photography, crafting, sewing, picking pecans, and mowing at the ranch. She knew the names of all the trees, wildflowers, and birds. Gram passed her love of nature and being outdoors to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Frances Harte; and her sisters, Virginia, Margaret, and Jean.
LaVerne is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Edward Joseph Kirby, II, M.D.; their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; son, James Michael Kirby, M.D. and wife Judi of College Station; granddaughter, Dawn Esche and husband Steve and children Jack and Nathan of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Cara Kirby of Durango, Colorado; grandson, Jimmy Kirby and wife Sarah of College Station; granddaughter, Tessa Bache-Wiig and husband Evan of Dallas Texas; daughter, Kathleen Kirby Schubert and husband Rudy of College Station; granddaughter, Kristine Mullings and husband Matthew and daughter Emily of Conroe, Texas; grandson, Capt. Paul Schubert and wife Melissa of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Barbara Kirby of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Andrea Packer and husband Logan and children Madi and Emberly of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kathryn Hussong and husband Josh of St. Hedwig, Texas; granddaughter, Jessica Corcorran Coy and husband Jason of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Christine Kirby and husband Kevin Richert of Washington, Texas; daughter, Karen Kirby of Bryan, Texas; daughter, Kim Redding and husband Ron of Brookshire, Texas; granddaughter, Samantha Van Scyoc and husband Byron and children, Caroline and Connor of Brookshire, Texas; granddaughter, Stephanie Schuster and husband Travis and son, Liam of Brookshire, Texas; and son, Edward J. Kirby, III and wife Amby of Argyle, Texas. LaVerne is also survived by her sister, Elaine Loehner of Hillsboro, Oregon; and brother, Fred Harte and wife of Jasper, Tennessee.
The family will be holding a private memorial for family members to celebrate LaVerne's life.
The family invites you to share memories and stories on LaVerne's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com.
