August 6, 1951 - February 21, 2020
Christopher James "Kit" Kling passed from this world on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his brother; his wife of 35 years his two sons; his daughter-in-law; and his grandson.
Kit was born August 6, 1951, at St Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas. He was raised in College Station on Pershing Avenue with his older brother Stewart and younger brother David. He attended A&M Consolidated High School where he played football and basketball and graduated in 1969.
Kit graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor in Economics in 1973. He went on to attend Baylor Law School where he was invited to membership on the Law Review. After graduating with his J.D. in 1976, Chris began his legal career at the Texas A&M Students' Legal Advisor Office. Soon after, he joined Lawrence, Thornton, Payne & Watson where he became a partner and practiced civil litigation for over two decades.
At the age of 50, Chris made the bold decision to further his legal expertise and once again become a law student. He began attending the University of Houston Law Center's Institute for Intellectual Property and Information Law, which holds an international reputation for excellence and is recognized as one of the top programs in the United States. He graduated in 2004 with his Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the program.
He went on to practice Intellectual Property law with Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, LLP in College Station and Storm, LLP in Dallas. Chris' litigation experience and knowledge extended to multiple areas of the law, and he was proud to have represented his clients in hundreds of trials over his 37-year career. He gave back to his community by conducting thousands of hours of legal pro bono work during his career.
Chris served as President of the Brazos County Bar Association as well as President of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. Furthermore, he was the Vice-chair of the Brazos County Republican Party, a Trustee of the CSISD, and a deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church College Station.
Chris, while active in his legal practice and civic duties, was devoted to his family. He coached third base in Little League, built sets for school plays, and meticulously edited English papers. He drove all over Texas with his father and sons to show them the history of the state. He videotaped and cheered relentlessly at many high school football games. He was a lifelong Aggie football fan and a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church College Station Food Pantry.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 3:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel-College Station.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately