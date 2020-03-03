Theresa Koehler Theresa Koehler, 78, of Somerville, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Lyons.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
STRICKLAND FUNERAL HOME - CALDWELL
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
530 HWY 36 SOUTH
LDWELL, Texas, CA 77836
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Evangelical United Church of Christ
320 Silver Maple Drive
Lyons, TX 77863
320 Silver Maple Drive
Lyons, TX 77863
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Funeral Service begins.
