Theresa Koehler Theresa Koehler, 78, of Somerville, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Lyons.

