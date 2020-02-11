Delton Koerth, 89, of Burton, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Memorial Oaks Chapel . Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Burton.

To plant a tree in memory of Delton Koerth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

