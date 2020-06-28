September 24, 1924 - June 23, 2020
Paul Kolasci, Jr., walked into the waiting arms of his Lord on June 23, 2020, at home in Bryan, Texas, where he'd resided since 1989. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Belmont County, Bridgeport, Ohio, to Paul Kolasci and Ann Ragus Kolasci. He married Thelma Breaux in Orange, Texas on October 6, 1946.
He leaves behind two children: son, Paul Kolasci, III; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Calvin S. Wade; grandson Calvin Paul "CP" Wade and wife Brittney, all of Bryan; two sisters and their husbands, Naomi and Willard Maxwell, and Brenda and Carl Pettit; brother-in-law, Moody and wife Judy Breaux. Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister, Virginia Parchmain, and his loving wife of 64 years, Thelma, who passed away on April 29, 2011. Two additional family members, his granddogs, DaisyMae and HarleyBow, brought him years of joy and wonderful companionship.
Paul attended Parochial School at Wolfhurst, Ohio and High School in Bridgeport, Ohio. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942, as an Apprentice Seaman. His military service included World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Sea Duty assignments included Squadron VB-1, USS Matagorda; USS Monitor, USS Markab, USS Dixie, USS Prairie, USS Bryce Canyon, Staff 16th Fleet, USS Vermillion, USS Adirondack, USS Amphion, USS Piedmont, Staff Cruiser Destroyer Force Pacific Fleet, and the USS Newport News CA148, where he retired. Shore Duty assignments were Orange, TX, Portsmouth, VA, and Beeville, TX.
In 1946, Paul attended Stenographers School in San Diego, CA, and in 1947 The Naval Justice School in Port Hueneme, CA. As a result, he was assigned as a Court Stenographer on General Courts-Martial, Summary Courts-Martial, and the Investigative Service. He retired in 1968, as Senior Chief Petty Officer, and then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Beeville, TX, then back to NAS Chase Field in Beeville, holding the position as Military Support Division Officer, retiring in 1986, after 18 years of service.
Paul loved the honor of serving his country. He enjoyed many years of golfing, fishing, and sending many greeting cards out to those in his life. He never met a stranger; he always talked to people and tried to make someone laugh or smile. He was a wonderful provider, and the rock of his family. Those who "truly knew him" would understand that he was a "Real Character."
Visitation and Reception will be Monday, June 29, from 5:00–7:00 pm and Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 30, at 11:00 am, both at Callaway-Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Bryan. Full Military Honors will be administered by the U.S. Navy and Post 159 of the VFW in Bryan. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for their tender and thoughtful care of our beloved dad. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice Brazos Valley may be offered in memory of Paul Kolasci, c/o 502 W. 26th Street, Bryan, TX 77803.
~Fair winds and following seas~
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately