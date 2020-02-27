August 10, 1928 - February 21, 2020

Virginia Orlean Kolb was born August 10, 1928 in Galena Park, Texas to William A and Vera M. Hutton. She passed away February 21, 2020 in College Station with her family by her side. Virginia was joyfully involved as a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, William A. and Vera M. Hutton, a brother, Welford S. Hutton, a spouse, Wilton R Baker, and a grandson, James R Hines.

She is survived by her children, Larry S. Baker, Becky L. and her spouse, Dennis R. Hines, Pamela Baker Carlisle; her spouse, Gordon C. Kolb, and children, Jack A. and spouse Darlene Kolb, Judy A. and spouse Paul Biemer, Susie L. and spouse David Kampschmidt, and Kathleen E. and spouse Mark Bushaw, along with her brother William Hutton and his spouse Kathy; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, numerous much loved nieces and nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Parkway Baptist Church with a Service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, College Station, Texas.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
9:00AM-10:00PM
Parkway Baptist Church
1501 Southwest Pkwy
College Station, TX 77840
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Parkway Baptist Church
1501 Southwest Pkwy
College Station, TX 77840
