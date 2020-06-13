Henry John Kosh October 8, 1938 - June 10, 2020 Henry J. Kosh was born in Bryan, Texas on October 8, 1938. He was a lifelong resident of Bryan and passed away at home on June 10, 2020 at 81 years young. Henry graduated high school from SFA in Bryan and was in the Army Reserves. He worked for South Western Bell and retired with GTE. Henry was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Church, married Mary Ilschner on October 27, 1963, and raised five children. Henry's greatest pleasure was golfing and spending time cooking for his family. Henry is preceded in death by his parents Adam and Victoria Kosh, his wife of 43 years Mary Kosh, his siblings Pauline Holubec, Freddie Kosh, Helen Bean, Agnes Young, Maggie Norcross, and Annie Hutcherson. Survivors include his brother Eddie Kosh and wife Agnes of Moulton, sons Eric Kosh of League City, Kevin Kosh and wife Brandy of College Station, Kris Kosh and wife Janet of Caldwell, Mike Kosh and wife Tara of Cypress, and daughter Kim and husband Hector Ruiz of Killeen, and 15 grandchildren. Visitation will be held June 14, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm a Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. A Mass will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church Bryan.
Breaking
+1
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Kosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Sul Ross statue on A&M campus vandalized
-
Dr. Seth Sullivan balances roles of family man, Brazos County pandemic response leader
-
Texas A&M lays out guidelines for return to sports beginning Tuesday
-
Vehicle crashes into Bryan auto shop, injuring two
-
2 deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately