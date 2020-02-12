July 26, 1943 - February 9, 2020
Betty Joyce Kostelka, 76, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life is scheduled for 11:00 am, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at First Christian Church in Bryan where she was a member for many years. Inurnment will be at a later date in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Betty was born on July 26, 1963, in Austin, TX to James Thomas and Wilma Estepp. She was a 1962 graduate of Rockdale High School. Betty married Emil Kostelka on July 21, 1962 after a short courtship and they have lived in Bryan for 57 years. She was the Church Secretary at First Christian Church for 21 plus years, serving her church family that was very special to her.
Her parents, two infant sons, John Wesley and Keith Wayne, her brother Tony Owens and her sister Linda Dodge, preceded Betty in death. She is survived by her husband Emil; daughters Beth Wells and husband Clay, Cheri Graalum and husband Dan; granddaughter Lauren Wells and fiancé Jeremy Geist; grandsons Seth Wells and wife Corey, Hunter and Zachry Graalum; brothers Calvin Estepp and wife Jeanie and Dorman Estepp; sisters Vivian Roberson and husband Macon, Linda Reynolds, Donna Klintworth and husband Marvin, Cil Howell and Pat Owens.
