Betty Joyce Kostelka, 76, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at First Christian Church in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
