July 25, 1930 - February 15, 2020
Lydia was born in Burleson County, Texas on July 25, 1930 to Frank Kostelka and Helen Ofczarzak.
Momma grew up on a working farm where days were long and hard work was the norm. As a teenager, Momma met her future husband, Joseph Frank Zboril at a Czech dance. Every Saturday night, Momma, Adele and dear sister Annie would walk miles to get to the dance hall
Momma's entire life revolved around back breaking hard work and raising eight children. Every day Momma baked bread and biscuits, up to ten loaves a day! The house was always filled with the sweet smell of homemade kolaches!
Momma adored her precious dogs. She could be found rocking on her porch, holding her beloved dog wrapped in a baby blanket. Porch time was also a time for neighborhood observation. Oaklake considered her head of the neighborhood watch. If anything was happening or amiss, Momma would know.
The love Momma had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was gracious, loving, and selfless; that was our Momma. For those who were not blessed to have known this wonderful lady, you sadly missed out.
Oh Momma, our hearts are sad and heavy with your passing. Tears abound. You always said, "Cry when a baby is born because of all the pain and heartache life can bring. Laugh when someone dies as their troubles are over." It's hard to laugh right now Momma. We miss you, we love you, dear sweet Momma.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, all of her siblings, daughter, Rosette and son, Clarence. Lydia leaves behind son, Louis Zboril and wife Leila, son, Larry Zboril and wife Nancy, daughter, Anne Zboril Schubert and husband Richard, sons, David Zboril and Kenneth Zboril, daughter, Frances Zboril Dotson and husband Jay; grandchildren, Jennifer Zboril Lawson and husband Monty, Dwayne Zboril and wife Barbara, Travis Zboril, Brandy Schubert Bosquez and husband Robert, Zachary Marshall, Cody Schubert, Jeremy Miller, Zoe Zboril Dotson and Kyra Jae Dotson; great-grandchildren, Riley, Reagan and Reese Lawson, Alexis Grace Bosquez, Elizabeth and Rebecca Zboril.
Rosary and funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Interment will follow at Kurten Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
