Daniel "Dan" Kropp, 77, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 6:30, with Rosary at 6:30 pm, Thurs, June 4, at the funeral home. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

