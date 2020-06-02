November 20, 1942 - May 29, 2020
Dan, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully at home after enduring a battle with pancreatic cancer on May 29. A visitation and prayer service will be held at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center on Thursday, June 4 from 5:00-7:00, with a the Rosary recited at 6:30 pm. Visitors will be ushered through stations in intervals to ensure social distancing and masks are encouraged. A Mass of Christian burial, limited to 200 persons, will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Granger, Texas.
Dan is survived by his wife, Carrollyn; daughter, Kathy (& Scott) Smith of Dallas; grandsons Chandler and Connor Smith of Dallas; sister-in-law, Sue (& Lorne) Banfield; brother-in-law, Tom (& Karessa) Cervenka; nephews, Barrett (& Michelle) Cervenka, Jonathan (& Kathleen) Cervenka. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Millie Kropp of Granger, TX.
Born and raised on a farm near Granger, TX, Dan Kropp learned the ways of farming life from a young age. He met his wife-to-be, Carrollyn Cervenka, in the sixth grade, who he would marry just before his graduation from Southwest Texas (now Texas State). Called to service in agriculture, Dan worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 38 years at a county level, which included Travis, Kinney, Rockwall, and Falls. He loved helping farmers and ranchers, holding many meetings throughout the state to meet their needs. Eventually, he moved to the ASCS state office in College Station, where he would work until his retirement in 2003. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus.
Dan loved his family and his many family get-togethers. His laugh was unforgettable and he was always quick to extend a welcome to friend and family alike. His barbeque and gardening skills were well-known - he always enjoyed cooking alongside Carrollyn with fresh vegetables and his trusty Weber grill. His other favorite hobbies included dominoes, watching (critiquing) the Texas Rangers, and trips to the casino. He was especially fond of metal detecting, finding many a coin and ring, including a few successfully returned Aggie and wedding rings. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
The family is grateful for all his caregivers at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston as well as Drs. Braden and Fleener in Bryan. A special thanks to Jasmine, his hospice nurse (angel).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.
