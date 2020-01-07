Shirley Kruger, 88, of College Station, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, with services follow at 2 p.m. at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Kruger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

