October 10, 1931 - January 5, 2020
Shirley Kruger, 88, of College Station, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Elsa Gunther, Magda Zietsman and her husband, Josias Zietsman; grandchildren, Alexander Zietsman, Maryshe Zietsman, Harry Gunther and Carmen Exler; as well as, great-grandchild Leo Exler. A Life Celebration, with a reception following in the Heritage Room, will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION.
