November 12, 1949 - January 3, 2020
Robert "Bobby" Alton Kubichek, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 3, 2020. Bobby was born on November 12, 1949 in Bryan Texas to Annie Mae and James Kubichek.
He attended Bryan Schools and went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1968. While in school and after graduation Bobby worked for The Press, a local newspaper. He was introduced to his future wife, Ginger through a mutual friend. After a short courtship, Bobby knew he had found the one and the two were married 6 months later on September 22, 1972. A few years later the couple moved to Houston so Bobby could work for his uncle and start a new career. Bobby and Ginger welcomes their first child, daughter Jodie and the family made their move back to their home of Bryan, TX where they would set down roots. The family grew with the addition of two sons Jeffrey and a few years later John. Bobby started a new Heating and Air Conditioning business and the family became a part of the Bryan Community being involved in little league sports, church and Bryan ISD Athletics. Bobby and Ginger would eventually be blessed with 9 grandchildren, truly Bobby's pride and joy. As much as Bobby loved his kids he had a special way with babies, especially his grandbabies. He embraced and was very proud to be called Paw Paw if there was a baby around you could find Paw Paw holding and rocking that baby. Bobby loved to spend as much time as he could with his grandkids whether it was at a sporting event, in the back yard, rolling around with them on the living room floor, tickling their face with a tissue until they fell asleep or gently rocking them to sleep. He would often drift off to sleep talking about their accomplishments, funny things they did or just simply how much he loved them.
Bobby loved the game of baseball and he shared that love with his children, many of their friends whom he coached and his grandchildren. Bobby was usually the first one at the field and the last one to leave. He was a coach on and off the field, if you didn't have your best game you could rest assured that Bobby would find you after the game with a few words of wisdom that would inevitably change your approach at your next game. Bobby could recall any game he watched or coached and loved to share his recollections with others. His love of the University of Texas baseball played a key role in his grandson, Kolby's decision to play collegiate ball there. His love of baseball will live on for generations to come.
The love of horses started for Bobby at a young age and continued through his adulthood. He enjoyed caring for and spending time with his horses. Ginger would often say that "in my next life I want to come back as one of Bobby's horses...they sure get a lot of love and attention".
Bobby was a man of few words but when he spoke he spoke with intention. He intended to make you laugh or smile with one of his infamous jokes, he intended to teach whether you wanted to learn or not, he intended to coach because in his mind there was always a coachable moment and he intended to let you know how much you were loved.
The importance of family first and hard work was a reflection of how Bobby lived each day. He will be dearly missed but his life lessons and jokes will live on for forever. We know that Jesus met Bobby at The Gates of Heaven, handed him a heavenly set of tools, a riding lawnmower, a pasture full of horses and told him "well done, son well done".
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Annie Mae and James Kubichek; father-in-law, John Ottea, Jr.; mother-in-law, Mary Ottea; and brother, Billy Kubichek.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Kubichek; daughter, Jodie Kubichek; sons, Jeff and John Kubichek; daughter-in-laws, Carrie and Shannon Kubichek; grandchildren, Tyler Kubichek and wife Alyssa, Logan and Loren Tates, Kolby, Kyle, Kamryn, Raylen, Layne and Easton Kubichek; and many loving sisters, brother, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, friends, dogs and horses.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Kubichek, Logan Tates, Kolby Kubichek, Kyle Kubichek, Joey Scanlin, Adam Anthony, Ryan Ottea, Brian Kubichek and Greg Mallett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Young, Johnny Ottea, Billy Clyde Morosko, Mike Owen, George Ritchey and Bobby Stone.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care provided to Bobby from Dr. Erin Fleener and the staff at Brazos Valley Inpatient Hospice.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, Texas. Celebration of life and Mass will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Bryan, Texas with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Bryan Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in memory of Bobby Kubichek to Hospice Brazos Valley at 502 W. 26th St. Bryan, TX 77803.
