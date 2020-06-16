March 1, 1934 - June 12, 2020
Visitation and services are postponed for “Joe” Kuciemba, 86, of Bryan, due to unforeseen circumstances.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused and is deeply grateful for your prayers and continued support during this difficult time.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately