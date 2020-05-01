Gale Kwiatkowski Gale Kwiatkowski, 75, of Brenham, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Visitation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Private services are Saturday, May 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brenham.

