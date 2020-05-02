Doris Lanehart September 25, 1929 - April 29, 2020 Doris Cowan Ramsey Lanehart of Bryan, TX passed away peacefully among family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1929, in Fort Worth, TX. Doris grew up in Bryan and graduated from Stephen F. Austin high school. She retired in 1993 after working at the Texas A&M University library for 46 years. Doris enjoyed serving others, cooking, playing games with her family, and attending her Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids who called her "GG." She made the best rolls ever. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Rick Pilger of Bryan, TX and daughter-in-law, Paula Ramsey of Fulshear, TX. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Cowan and Truman Cowan, her brother Don Cowan and wife Lou. Brother in law Hollis Ramsey and wife Orene. Her husband Marvin Ramsey, sons Jimmy Ramsey and Larry Ramsey, and husband Fred Lanehart. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Her family would like to express their appreciation for the staff at Broadmoor Place in Bryan where they loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to Calvary Fellowship Church or the church of your choice. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
