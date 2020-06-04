01/11/1940 - 04/23/2020
Mary Herrod Langford, longtime resident of Hearne, Texas. Born in Leesburg, Mississippi on January 11, 1940 went to be with the love of her life Eldredge Langford on April 23, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 6th at Smetana Cemetery.
Mary and her siblings were known as the "baker's dozen", and she was number one. She had worked over 20 years at the McDonald's on Villa Maria.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Eldredge; mother, Sallie Comfort Herrod; father, John Willie Herrod; sister, Juanita and Carolyn Herrod; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lane and Glynne Langford.
She is survived by her children, Cricket, Pogie, PeeWee, Johnny and Thomas; brothers and sisters; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-gandchild, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our beloved mother will be in our hearts forever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately