July 24, 1947 - January 5, 2020
Susian (Ruddle) Leighman, 72, of Bryan passed away Sunday, January 5 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Interment will follow at House Cemetery in the Edge Community. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Susian was born July 24, 1947 in Bryan. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with friends. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Susian is preceded in death by her mother, Lila (Duncan) Ruddle; and husband, Billy Leighman.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Meredith Leighman Vasquez and Jaime; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Megan Leighman; three grandchildren, Jessica, Brendan and Joshua.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at CHI St. Joseph for the special care they gave to Susian.
