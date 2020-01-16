Martha Meath Lessard, 80, of College Station, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station
Lessard, Martha Meath
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Lessard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately