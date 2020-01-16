Martha Meath Lessard, 80, of College Station, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Lessard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.