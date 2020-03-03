June 9, 1923 - February 29, 2020
Beatrice Link, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 29th at her home with her family by her side.
Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm with a rosary service at 7:00 pm Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at 3:30 pm Earle's Chapel Cemetery near Jacksonville, Texas.
Beatrice was born June 9, 1923 in Jacksonville, Texas the daughter of Lawrence and Cora (Porter) Yancey. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Alter Society, Business and Professional Women's Club, and the V.F.W. Post 4692 Ladies Auxiliary.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Clarence Link.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Clennie and Becky Link of Oklahoma City, OK., Lawrence and Nina Link of Bryan; daughter, Cynthia Ford; grandchildren, Chris Link, Courtney DiBello and husband Joe, Nicholas Link and wife Sandra, Christopher Link, Angela Hogan and husband Sean, and Eric Ford; great-grandchildren, Logan Link, Austin Link, Gavin Cleary, Erin Link, Waverly DiBello, Weston DiBello, Breanna Link, Nathan Link, Ava Link and Baby Hogan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to V.F.W. Post 4692, A.S.P.C.A., or Encompass Hospice.
