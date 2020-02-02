March 15, 1979 - January 27, 2020

Amber Nicole Gustavus Locke, 40, of Bryan, was lifted into the arms of God on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Bryan. A Life Tribute Graveside Celebration Service honoring Amber's life will begin at 10 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Bryan City Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.

Amber is preceded in death by her brother, Brandon Russell Gustavus; her grandfather Virgil Gustavus; her grandparents James and Margaret Dobbs; and her beloved uncle, Kevin Dobbs.

Amber is survived by her daughters, Emily and Elliott Locke; her parents, Galen and Lawanna Gustavus; her grandmother Imogene Gustavus; numerous cousins and close friends.

