Maxine Lockett, 67, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Eagles Nest Praise & Worship Ministry.

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Lockett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.