September 8, 1919 - March 31, 2020
Gladys Lightsey Loehr, well-known in Burleson County as a loved teacher, friend, mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Gladys experienced many changes in her century of life, but she managed and usually thrived in all of them. She was born September 8, 1919 five miles south of College Station to parents George and Nellie Lightsey. In her early years, she rode to school on a horse. When her country school closed, she moved in with her uncle and aunt to continue her education. Finally, buses were available near her home, and she returned to graduate from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1936. That summer, she commuted to Texas A&M University, and in the fall had to go to Sam Houston because women were not allowed to attend A&M except in the summer. Her father died before she completed her degree, and she borrowed enough money from her uncle to get her teaching certificate that summer. She began teaching in a two-room rural school and ultimately completed her degree from Sam Houston University. Her determination to pursue her education despite so many obstacles likely contributed to her becoming an amazing teacher.
Gladys married Rudy Loehr, a farmer and rancher, November 14, 1943. At that time, she was working at Texas A&M University. In 1950, she devoted herself to being a fulltime mother and wife. She returned to teaching in 1957, teaching at Caldwell High School and continued until her retirement. She taught countless UIL winners in typing and shorthand many of whom reached state level competition. She lost her beloved Rudy when she was 48.
A devout Christian, Gladys worked at Cooks Point United Methodist Church in virtually every capacity---United Methodist Women, Sunday School teacher, board of trustees, vacation bible school, and representative for United Methodist Conference. She also regularly mailed the Upper Room devotional to her children and grandchildren. In her "retirement", she helped found the Caldwell Christian Care store. This enterprise has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need. It became her new job, and she served on their board of directors and as treasurer until her 90s when she fell and broke her right/ check writing wrist.
She was always a devoted mother and grandmother and could run the bases with her grandkids at baseball well in her 70s. She taught them to light a firecracker in their hands and throw it fast (much to their parents' disapproval), but to her it was important to think fast in danger. Her courage, energy, spunk and love will be missed in our world. Her ability to adapt to change was a hallmark for her longevity.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Johnson and husband, David and son, Rudy Loehr and wife, Karen and brother, George W. Lightsey. Her grandchildren are Elizabeth Bell and husband, Will and great grandson, Ethan; Preston Loehr and wife, Sarah and great grandchildren, Lightsey and Peyton; Drew Johnson and wife, Sarah; Colton Loehr and wife, Kelsey; Valerie Floren and husband, Josh and great grandchildren Jackson, Brooks, and Charlotte; and Bryson Vick and soon to be wife, Sarah Northcutt. She especially loved her nephews and nieces who did so many things to enrich her life. They always included her in their lives, and she was so appreciative.
Our family is grateful for loving caregivers over the years, and especially Doris Broaddus and Bessie Sims who took on longer shifts during the weeks of quarantining. Special thanks to Dr. Ian Reinemeyer for his patient medical guidance and Copperas Hollow Assisted Living staff.
Due to these challenging times with coronavirus, internment will be private. We ask that you join with us in your own ways to think about and celebrate Gladys's wonderful, long life and the blessings of knowing her.
Remembrances in her honor can be made to Cooks Point United Methodist Church or Caldwell Christian Care.
