1926 - 2020
Bill died January 20, 2020 at the age of 93.
Bill was born December 13, 1926 in Houston to William C. Lonquist Sr. and Lillian Louise Lonquist. Bill attended grade school in Cayuga, Texas and high school in Palestine where he lettered in football and basketball.
He was Co-Captain of the basketball team. Bill entered Texas A&M, as a member of the Corps of Cadets, in June 1944. At the end of his freshman year, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy during World War II. During his service, he was assigned to the Port Director on the Island of Saipan.
At the end of the war, Bill returned to Texas A&M and rejoined the Corps of Cadets. In 1948, he was elected a YELL LEADER, was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army, and graduated from the School of Engineering.
After graduation, Bill was employed as a Petroleum Engineer with Seaboard Oil Company in both south and west Texas. Later in his career, he was employed by Texas Eastern, first as a Division Engineer, later as Manager of Contracts and Land, Manager of Worldwide Exploration and Production and President of its Worldwide Exploration and Production Companies. During his employment with Texas Eastern, Bill also attended South Texas College of Law and earned his Juris Doctor of Law.
He left Texas Eastern and formed Memorial Exploration Company and served as its President until 1997 when Memorial was sold. He relocated to College Station so he could be close to his beloved Texas A&M.
Bill was a proud graduate of Texas A&M, Class of 1948 and his love of A&M continued throughout his life. He and his wife endowed scholarships in the School of Petroleum Engineering, The Corps of Cadets, The Mays School of Business and a President's Endowed Scholarship. Among his other services to Texas A&M, he was a long time member of the 12th Man Foundation, served as Vice President of the Texas A&M Former Students Association, was a member of the Texas A&M President's Advisory Council and served as the President of the Association of Former Yell Leaders.
Since moving to College Station, he was an active member of the Christ United Methodist Church.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Paula Chambers Lonquist; and her three sons, Dr. Preston C. Conrad, Curtis P. Conrad and Glen C. Carson.
Bill is also survived by his first wife, Antoinette Gratz, who is the mother of his two sons, Dr. Paul Kyle Lonquist and Richard Ross Lonquist.
Bill is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many long-time friends in Houston, College Station and Corpus Christi.
Services to honor Bill's life will be arranged at a later date.
An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana.
