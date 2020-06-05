Arturo Lopez Arreguin, 63, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at First Baptist Church in Bryan. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
