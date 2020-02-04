Ernest Lucas, 87, of Bryan, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Services are pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan
Lucas, Ernest
To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ernest Lucas, 87, of Bryan, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Services are pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately