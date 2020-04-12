January 2, 1932 - April 8, 2020
Helen Louise Byer Luedke, 88, of College Station, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at her home. She was born January 2, 1932 in Riesel, Texas to August and Hannah (Feldman) Byer. She married the love of her life, Melvin H Luedke, on October 19, 1950 in Bryan, Texas. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hannah and August Byer; brothers, Milton, Eugene, Roy, Bobbie and David; husband, Melvin Luedke; and one grandson, Matthew R McGill.
She is survived by her four girls, Shirley Rhodes of Bedias; Theresa Moody of Buckley, Washington; Wanda McGill of College Station, and Sandra Luedke of Bryan; 9 grandchildren, Tully Rhodes, Trina Short, Jesse Sherwood, Dawnielle Sherwood, Melissa Brunson, Manda Jackson, Krystal Whitley, Jennifer Dobbs, and Justin Birdwell; and 15 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice Brazos Valley or Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Brazos Valley area, there will be no visitation at Callaway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor Helen at a later date.
