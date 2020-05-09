Steven Luna, 43, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at the funeral home.

