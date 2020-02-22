Anna Belle Macey, 87, of College Station, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, at the funeral home.

