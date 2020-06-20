Wallace Macey, 93, of College Station, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the funeral home.

Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
5:30PM-6:30PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
11:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 25
Graveside
Thursday, June 25, 2020
12:30PM
College Station City Cemetery
2530 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX 77840
