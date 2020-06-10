July 3, 1941 - June 4, 2020
Jerlene Mack, 78, formerly of Snook, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Oakwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.
Born in Lyons, Texas on July 3, 1941, Jerlene was a member of the Eastern Star and Mt. Zion Church in Lyons. She enjoyed working in the yard and collecting antiques. Her family was her greatest joy.
Jerlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son. Survivors include her seven beloved children; brothers, sisters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
