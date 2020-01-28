Frances Maler, 73, of Somerville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at First Lutheran Church in Somerville.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
545 8TH ST
MERVILLE, Texas, SO 77879
2:00PM
801 6th St
Somerville, TX 77879
