Frances Maler, 73, of Somerville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at First Lutheran Church in Somerville.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
STRICKLAND FUNERAL HOME - SOMERVILLE
545 8TH ST
MERVILLE, Texas, SO 77879
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
First Lutheran Church of Somerville
801 6th St
Somerville, TX 77879
