December 8, 1965 - June 14, 2020
Carol Ann Mansfield, TSgt., USAF Retired, of Bedias, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.
Due to the concerns of the COVID19 (corona virus) the family will hold private graveside services with military honors in Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Carol was born December 8, 1965 in Anson, Texas to James and Janet Tajcha Heine. She has been a resident of Grimes County for the past six years and has traveled and lived in many areas during her career with the United States Air Force, which she retired from in 2007. Carol was avid with her health and fitness and she loved animals, especially horses.
Survivors include her parents, James and Janet Heine of Willis; brother Robert Heine and sisters Jacqueline Schuster and Victoria Heine.
In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has requested memorials in Carol's name be made to Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Rd., Bryan, TX 77807 or aggielandhumane.org.
