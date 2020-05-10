December 13, 1969 - May 4, 2020
Joe R. "Baby Joe" Marin III, 50, passed away Monday, May 4th at his home in Bryan.
Visitation will be from 4 – 7 pm Monday, May 11th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church. Guest are invited to livestream the funeral service at www.facebook.com/MemorialBryan. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Joe was born December 13, 1969 in Bryan the son of Joe Jr. and Otilia (Ruiz) Marin. He was a master mechanic, and would be able to fix anything that was brought to him. Joe was an avid collector of anything Thomas the Train. He could tell if some pieces had value or not. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, reading books, listening to music, doing yardwork and the Aggies. A simple man with a curious soul; didn't ask for much, just loved being around people and spending quality time with his grandchildren and nephews. Joe was a member of Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Leland Marin and Justin Marin and his significant other Mariah; grandchildren, Evan Cash Marin, Ian Joe Marin, and Rozzlyn "Rozzy" Marin; brother, Bryan Councilman Reuben R. Marin; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and Paul Torres, Loretta Jo Marin; nephews, Benjamin Torres, Xavier Greyson Marin Lumpkin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his comfort pets, Freckles and Sarge.
The family would like extend a special thank you to Bryan Fire Department Station 1 for their care, compassion and dedication efforts they put forth to help Joe.
