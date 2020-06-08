May 19, 1935 - June 5, 2020
Gladys Coufal Marsh entered into rest on June 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rest-Ever Memorial Park. The service will be officiated by Mr. John Velasquez, friend of the family.
Gladys Ann Coufal was born May 19, 1935 in Cooks Point, Texas the daughter of Walter Frank Coufal and Albina Emma Matejka Coufal. She was a graduate of Caldwell High School where she was voted "Most Spirited" for the Class of 1953. After graduation she came to Bryan to work at First National Bank of Bryan where she became Vice-President and retired as Mr. Travis Bryan Jr.'s personal assistant. It was at First National Bank where she met the love of her life, Herndon J. Marsh.
On June 9, 1956 she and H.J. were married in the Czech Moravian Brethren Church in Cooks Point. On June 9, 2010, Gladys and H.J. celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Gladys was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bryan and an active member of the V.F.W. Post 4692 where she served as the President of the Women's Auxiliary. Gladys and H.J. enjoyed many activities including spending time with their life long friends and the V.F.W., traveling to their property at Camp Creek, and vacationing to Kinder, LA.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband H.J., her parents, and 7 siblings.
Survivors include daughters Susan M. Edwards of Iola, Judi Marsh Williamson (Dennis) of Bryan, granddaughters Lisa Medina Riley (Sean) of Houston, Traci Lynn Edwards of Austin, and great grandchildren Mary Jane Elizabeth Riley and James Dugan Riley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gladys' favorite charity, St. Labre Indian School or the charity of your choice.
Condolences can be made at memorialfuneralchapelbryan.com
