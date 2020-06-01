November 25, 1940 - May 30, 2020
Raymond Edgar Martin passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 30th, 2020, at the age of 79.
Ray and his family moved to Bryan/College Station in 1972 where he worked with his brother, Ken, at several restaurants including A&W, Pepe's, and The Country Kitchen. He was a real estate broker for many years and the facilities manager of the Texas A&M Alumni Center during its early years of operation. In more recent years, he enjoyed his customer service role at Lowe's.
Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Martin; children and their spouses Kevin and Angela Martin, Laurie and Kevin Duke, Marcie and James Gray; grandchildren Derek and Priscilla Duke, Daniel Duke, Grace Ann Duke, John Martin, Lindy and Devin Elborn, Samara Gray and Emaline Gray; and great-grandchildren Zander, Rosie, Able and Raylynn; brother Eddie Martin, sisters Carol Martin and Jean Meador, their spouses and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Opal Martin, and his brother, Ken Martin.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Teresa Taplin for her excellent care of Ray this past year.
At Ray's request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to Camp of the Hills (campofthehills.org) or Traditions Health hospice.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
