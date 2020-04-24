July 7, 1952 - April 19, 2020
Esthela Martinez, loving wife to Rafael Martinez Torres and loving mother to Rafael Hernandez Martinez & Maricela Hernandez Martinez, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 in loving care of family.
Esthela was born in Morelita, Guerrero to Cirilo Manuel and Petra Juan on July 10, 1952. Esthela met her soulmate Rafael Martinez in Mexico City. From there they married & had a long fruitful life. They decided to move to Bryan in 1979, where they fulfilled the rest of their life. They had their first child Rafael Martinez January 14, 1981 & their second child Maricela Martinez December 24, 1990.
Esthela will be remembered as a very joyful, caring, & loving person. She has made a strong footprint with everyone she has met. She found such a joy cooking for friends and family. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She cherished her time with her loving grandkids. She was definitely an angel on this earth.
She leaves behind her loving husband Rafael Martinez. Her two loving children Rafael Martinez & Maricela Martinez & loving daughter in law Amy Martinez. Three wonderful grandkids Peyton Martinez, Izabella Gomez & Matthew Martinez.
The Martinez Family would like to thank everyone who has shown their support during this difficult time. They would like to thank the Aguilar Family, Cruz-Alvarado Family, Santamaria Family, Martinez Family & the Manuel Hernandez Family. The wonderful staff at Callaway Jones. You will be missed our sweet loving angel. We know your dancing in heaven. Enjoying the time with your mom & dad. We love you.
