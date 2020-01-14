March 6, 2013 - January 9, 2020
Hadley Mae Martinez, sweet, spirited, and sassy took her first breath in Heaven on January 9, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, January 15, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan, with a rosary recited at 7 pm. A Celebration of Life is set for 11 am Thursday, January 16, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. A private family interment will be held at the Bryan City Cemetery.
Hadley Mae was born on March 6, 2013 in College Station, Texas, to Andrea Brunson and Andrew Martinez. Hadley's life was spent in service to all she met teaching us all what true courage, patience, and bravery looked like. Hadley loved swimming and being outdoors. She had a love for watching movies; especially Moana. Hadley touched the lives of many especially the staff at Kemp-Carver Elementary and Dell Children's Hospital. A girl of few words could impact you with her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and full spirit of sassiness.
Hadley Mae leaves behind her loving mother, Andrea Brunson and John Vincent Garza; father, Andrew Martinez; brothers & sisters: Madison, Kaid, Kai Martinez; John Vincent III, Klariza, Khloe, Kimberly, and Juliana Garza; her grandparents; Pop and Ma, Buzz and Kathe Brunson, Oscar Martinez, Amelia Brininger; Godparents JP and Alicia Stratta and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family extends special gratitude to the amazing compassionate nursing staff at Allumine Hospice, and the entire staff at Dell Palliative Care, and the many therapists that worked with Hadley over the years.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me site has been created to support the Celebration of Life at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ hadley-mae.
