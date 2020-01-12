Hadley Martinez, 6, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at the funeral center.

